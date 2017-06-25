Sad day for family becomes worse when dogs go missing

Corpus Christi native Vilma Garcia's daughter Danielle Vargas was murdered nine years ago Sunday at the age of 25. Vargas' ex-boyfriend Charles Bryant shot her point blank at her aunts house in Houston. Her little brother, now 21-year-old Anthony Villareal, says his sister was his life. To help ease his pain, he got two pitbulls. Sunday, the dogs went missing. Villareal believes they were stolen because they had never run away before. UPDATE: as of this newscast, the dogs were believed to be found safe.

