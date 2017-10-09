Safety is the goal of Fire Prevention Week

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Imagine it's 2 a.m. and you and your family awaken to the sound of a smoke alarm and the smell of smoke. What do you do?

Many of us don't know, and that is why the Corpus Christi Fire Department has teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association for their annual Fire Prevention Week, which happens to be this week.

This year's theme is "Every second counts, plan two ways out."

The CCFD urges residents to take some time this week to develop a fire safety plan. Plan two exits from every room and a meeting place for family members to gather afterward.

Here are some more tips from the CCFD:

Draw a map of your home with all members of your household present, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.

Practice your home fire drill twice a year. Conduct one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out.

Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can't help them.

Make sure the address of your home is clearly marked for the fire department to find.

Close doors behind you as you leave — this may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.

Once you get outside, stay outside. Never go back inside a burning building.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV