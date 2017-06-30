Safety tips ahead of holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Experts are encouraging families to have safe holiday weekend as many prepare to celebrate Independence Day.

The non-profit organization, Help for Parents, Hope for Kids reports that 46 children have drowned this year in Texas.

John Lennan with Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says that observation is the key to preventing these tragedies from happening.

Lennan says that many families will likely be heading to community pools and beaches and it's important that they recognize when a member is in distress.

Christina Amo is the area supervisor at the Collier Pool which recently underwent a $2.5 million renovation. One of the new features is a splash pad which was designed to draw in more families to the pool.

Amo says that families should know lifeguards are on hand to watch over swimmers, but parents should also be aware of things to look out for.

You can find more information on holiday safety tips by following this link.

www.watchkidsaroundwater.org

