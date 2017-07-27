Sailors from NAS-CC attending Billy Hurley-sponsored golf tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A couple sailors from Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi are going to a golf tournament hosted by PGA Tour Champion Billy Hurley this weekend.

Hurley, a Navy veteran himself, is holding the inaugural tournament to honor 18 active servicemen while also benefitting several scholarship funds.

Last week, Matthew Hart and Ryan Neuenforff entered a raffle drawing and learned they will not only be meeting Hurley, but competing against each other.

