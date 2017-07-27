KIII
Sailors from NAS-CC attending Billy Hurley-sponsored golf tournament

TAYLOR ALANIS , KIII 7:12 PM. CDT July 27, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A couple sailors from Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi are going to a golf tournament hosted by PGA Tour Champion Billy Hurley this weekend.
 
Hurley, a Navy veteran himself, is holding the inaugural tournament to honor 18 active servicemen while also benefitting several scholarship funds.
 
Last week, Matthew Hart and Ryan Neuenforff entered a raffle drawing and learned they will not only be meeting Hurley, but competing against each other.

