Salvation Army extending Angel Tree registration deadline

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Salvation Army has extended registration for their annual Angel Tree program. They have only had 300 families register so far, and there is plenty of space left for others.

The Angel Tree is a way for families in need to provide their children with brand new gifts under the Christmas tree -- something that not all children get to experience.

A mother of two, Antoinette knows that reality all too well. She said paying bills and providing for her children quickly adds up, and when the holidays roll around she has little money to buy them Christmas gifts.

Her situation is not rare, and that is why the Salvation Army began their Angel Tree program.

"They are just grateful because some people just do not know how they were going to go through the holidays," said Yamid Duarte of the Salvation Army.

Captain Patrick Gessner and Duarte said there are a lot of gifts, but not enough families who have registered to receive them, so they are hosting another application day.

"We want to make sure that nobody here in Corpus misses the opportunity to get the assistance they need," Gessner said.

Antoinette encourages other families to apply because seeing her children smiling with gifts under the tree is priceless.

"It's amazing just to see them so happy and, knowing that there are people out there to help," Antoinette said.

Duarte said every child deserves to have gifts on Christmas and all it takes is a quick application and a couple of documents.

"We just want to see them smile and have a good time, and have a good Christmas," Duarte said. "And really that's what this is about. It's actually giving Christmas to a child."

Registration is happening Tuesday and Wednesday at 1802 Buford Street, near the Crosstown Expressway. You must have a valid ID or driver's license, proof of all income, all bills, birth certificates and proof of residence.

