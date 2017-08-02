Salvation Army in need of funds for new Center of Hope

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Salvation Army is well on its way to reaching a $6.5 million goal. It's money that will be put toward a new building, the Center of Hope, which will help area homeless and veterans.

They are a little over halfway to fulfilling the goal, but they still need your help -- and soon, in order to take advantage of a matching donation.

"It's a place where individuals who have a rough falling down in their life can experience redemption and be restored into a productive lifestyle," Salvation Army Capt. Patrick T. Gesner said. "Truly a place where people can dream again and have hope and inspire hope again."

The projected $6.5 million project will be located at 1802 Buford Street, right off the Crosstown Expressway. The 28,000-square-foot facility will provide a place where most of the organization's social services are done -- veteran's programs as well as a 220 bed shelter to meet a growing need.

Currently, the Salvation Army's location on Josephine, which sleeps 140 individuals, has been at max capacity every night.

"It would also have a kitchen," Gesner said. "Would enable us to serve over 180,000 meals per year. A great possibility for this community, and we are so close."

Close, but there is still a ways to go to reach their goal. They need your help.

"The great thing is, there is a foundation on the national level that has agreed to give us $500,000 toward the project if we can raise $1 million in pledges by August 23rd," Gesner said.

They are hoping you can help get the word out.

"When someone comes to us at the Salvation Army they have hit rock bottom, given up all hope," Gesner said. "They believe there is no hope for their family."

The Salvation Army wants to be able to give those individuals hope again.

The Salvation Army hopes to have a groundbreaking in about six months if they are able to reach their goal. You can help them by sending checks to 521 Josephine Street, Corpus Christi, TX, 78401, or call them at 361-884-9497.

