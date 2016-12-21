Salvation Army Kettle Drive continues

KIII NEWS - The Salvation Army's Kettle Drive is in full swing as volunteers are out and about around town trying to get those last minutes donations.

The drive helps fund the organization during the Christmas season and year round.

Our own John-Thomas Kobos was out to help bring in donations.

"Our kettle campaign is currently short about $61,000 in order to continue to serve our community in the capacity that we do to meet this community's needs we really need these necessary operating funds" Said Kimberley Prowse with the Salvation Army.

The money goes towards the organizations food pantry, emergency disaster services, clothing voucher program, rental assistance, and transitional housing program.