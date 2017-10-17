Salvation Army kicks off their Angel Tree registration Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Thursday is the start of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree registration. The donation site for the Angel Tree will be at their headquarters on Buford and Prescott.

The program was created to help provide clothes and toys to the child who are in need during the holiday season.

Organizers of the event said that last year, nearly 1,200 people signed up for the annual program and this year they expect that number to increase significantly.

