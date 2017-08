CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Salvation Army is helping area students get ready for school. On Friday, they went on a shopping spree at JCPenney.

Each child was given $250 to shop for uniforms, shoes and other classroom necessities. Kiii News Anchor John-Thomas Kobos was on hand to help the kids get ready for the first day of the new school year.

