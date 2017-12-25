Salvation Army offers Christmas meals to Coastal Bend

2017 has been a very busy year for the Salvation Army, but everything they do would be impossible without support from the community. As a way to give thanks as well as help families in need during this season, the local non-profit will be providing warm Christmas dinners free to the public at 5pm from 513 Josephine St.

Plans are already in the making for next year and folks can help out by volunteering or even donating while checking out from their local HEB. There are new $1, $3, and $5 tear pads available which help provide meals and shelter to those in need locally.

For more information just head to their site here.

