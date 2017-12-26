Salvation Army receives a grant of nearly $150,000

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Salvation Army received a grant of nearly $150,000 Tuesday for their new initiative program which houses chronically homeless individuals or families and gets them back on their feet.

The money is being used to house at least eight families. Case managers with the Salvation Army will work with the chosen individuals to get them back on track to living a successful life.

Two grants for the sum of the amount were from the City and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Captain Patrick Gessner said the application process is lengthy and there are two qualifications to start: your family must be chronically homeless and at least one person must have a disability.

"Also we're working with them on budgeting and finding jobs so that they can be - so it's administering to their whole person, not just one aspect of their life. We're just really grateful for all the support the Salvation Army gets here," Gessner said.

Gessner added that they have work with local landlords to house the future families.

The Salvation Army hopes the donation will lead to future programs that will get a roof over homeless individuals' heads and get them into the workforce as well.

Gessner said individuals could show up at the central office on 321 Josephine Street to inquire about applying for the program.

