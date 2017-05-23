Salvation Army receives free AC units for residents in need

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - With the hot summer temperatures fast approaching, One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating and CPL Retail Energy are working with the Salvation Army of Corpus Christi to help residents who cannot afford air conditioning.

CPL donated 30 portable air conditioning units to the Salvation Army of Corpus Christi. Those units will be installed at the homes of local residents in need by One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating technicians.

© 2017 KIII-TV