Salvation Army teaming with Kiii for annual Fans for Friends

Take part in the annual Fans for Friends drive Friday, June 30 at the Kiii studios between 5 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:52 AM. CDT June 16, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Stop by our studios 5002 S.P.I.D. Friday, June 30 between 5 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to donate your box fan or money to the annual Fans for Friends drive.

