Salvation Army thanks South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - 154 forgotten angels will receive a memorable Christmas thanks to the community showing support. In return the Salvation Army stepped up to be the first to help Corpus Christi residents who were affected by the water ban by providing water. The non-profit wanted to thank the community for everything while continuing to ask for assistance volunteering with the Red Kettle Bell ringing. You can call 361-884-9497 for more information.
