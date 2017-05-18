Salvation Army thanks Veterans with a free meal

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Area Veterans received a free meal Thursday courtesy of the Salvation Army.

Billy Spruill, a Veteran, said he thinks it's a great way to let the vets know there is a good program for them.

The lunch took place over at the charity's headquarters on Josephine Street.

This meal is part of National Salvation army week, the local chapter picked Thursday to honor and thank veterans for their service.

