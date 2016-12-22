Salvation Army Thrift Store hosts Sally Sale

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Salvation Army thrift store is hosting a big sale for those last minute gift needs. Organizers with the non-profit say their best goods will be on display to help veterans and families in need.

The sale starts this morning at 10 until 7 p.m. at the store on 5042 SPID. Organizers say the entire store will be 50% off.

Women's clothing, furniture, appliances, and even knickknacks will be on sale.