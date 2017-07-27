Salvation Army to host their 3rd annual BBQ Cook-Off

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Salvation Army is proud to announce their third annual Barbecue Cook-Off this weekend. It is a way to raise funds for the families that they play host to.

It's a day you can spend with family and friends. Enjoy some delicious barbecue all while helping a good cause.

Last year's Cook-Off raised $4,000 and this year, organizers hope to bump it up to $5,000.

The Cook-Off categories include chicken, pork ribs, beans, and brisket. If you would like to sign up your team, you still have time. Just call 361-884-9497.

First, second and third place is awarded for each category. If you don't have a team but still want to help out and enjoy some good food, just purchase a plate for $5.

The Barbecue Cook-Off will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 1802 Buford Street.

