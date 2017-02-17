Salvation Army to host yard sale fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Salvation Army is hosting a special yard sale from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 4310 Kostoryz.

There will be plenty of items for you to pick up at a great price, and the proceeds from the sale will be used to send local teens to a Salvation Army youth retreat near Dallas at the end of March.

Some of the proceeds will also be sent to a Salvation Army orphanage in Mexico.

(© 2017 KIII)