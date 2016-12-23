Salvation Army's Sally Sale ending soon

KIII NEWS - The Salvation Army Thrift Store has put out their best goods with the hopes of helping veterans and families in need this holiday season with their annual Sally Sale.
The majority of the money the non-profit's thrift store makes will help with job placement, home relocation, and financial stability.
The thrift store's Sally Sale continues until 7 p.m. Friday night. It is located at 5042 SPID.
