San Patricio and Nueces county continue the battle over boundaries

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - All of these piers and docks located in San Patricio county and extending out into Nueces Bay have been causing a legal nightmare for years.

It's also meant that the companies who own them have ended up in some cases paying both Nueces and San Patricio county taxes.

The issue reached the State Supreme Court who sent it back to a District court in Refugio which had ruled on it back in 2003.

San Patricio officials believe that the court ruled in their favor, but County Judge Terry Simpson is sure that Nueces County will continue the fight.

Nueces county Judge Loyd Neal believes that whatever is in Nueces Bay should be taxed by Nueces County and he's willing to go back to court to fight.

Kiii Reporter Michael Gibson sat down with both county judges to see where this issue is headed.

