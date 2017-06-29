KIII
San Patricio County Health Dept. Confirms West Nile Virus Case

San Patricio County Health Department confirms there is the first confirmed case of West Nile virus in South Texas for 2017.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:37 AM. CDT June 29, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - On First Edition 3 News, Dr. Mobley, Medical Director of the San Patricio County Health Department, confirms the first West Nile Virus case in South Texas this year.

