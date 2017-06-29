Close San Patricio County Health Dept. Confirms West Nile Virus Case San Patricio County Health Department confirms there is the first confirmed case of West Nile virus in South Texas for 2017. Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:37 AM. CDT June 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - On First Edition 3 News, Dr. Mobley, Medical Director of the San Patricio County Health Department, confirms the first West Nile Virus case in South Texas this year. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Island Report - PINS Hebbronville man murdered in Denver T-45 update Delay in setting date for Alice recall election Casting call for CC7D Kingsville Police looking for armed suspect Beeville murder charges dropped High school students take part in robotics camp Fireworks safety for 4th of July Police rescue kid locked in vehicle More Stories President Trump hurls unbelievable new insults at… Jun 29, 2017, 9:15 a.m. San Patricio County Health Dept. Confirms West Nile… Jun 29, 2017, 8:37 a.m. Adopt Savanah on Paws for Pets Jun 29, 2017, 8:24 a.m.
