Sand build up still present in Packery Channel

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The city of Corpus Christi is issuing a warning to boaters traveling through the Packery Channel after studies show an increase in shoaling levels. The term refers to sand build up in water and cause shallow areas to appear in channels.

The city is urging boaters to use extra caution from the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, particularly the Deposition Basin to the end of the Entrance Channel at the Gulf of Mexico.

The Conrad Blucher Institute at Texas A&M Corpus Christi has continued to monitor the sand build up and say the mild winter is to blame.

A dredge has been scheduled for sometime in winter of 2018 or 2019.

For more information visit http://news.cctexas.com/news/packery-channel-boaters-urged-to-use-extra-caution-due-to-shallow-depths

© 2017 KIII-TV