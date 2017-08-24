Sand now available at the City's Service Center

The City of Corpus Christi has officially announced that sand is now ready for pickup at the City's Service Center located at near Civitan Street at 5352 Ayers Street.

The Corpus Christi Police Department says you can only enter the location at Ayers and Civitan. Vehicles will be allowed to exit on Holly, no one will be allowed into the pickup line at Holly.

For the latest updates on Tropical Storm Harvey, stay connected at www.cctexas.com/harvey. Details are also available at facebook.com/citygov and at twitter.com/cityofcc.

