Sandals optional at annual Barefoot Mardi Gras

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The Barefoot Mardi Gras returns on February 25, 2017 for an 8th year in a row on Padre Island raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Island Foundation Charter Schools. A Family Parade takes place along the beach off Park Road 22 between Whitecap Blvd in Corpus Christi and the Briscoe King Pavilion in Bali Park, Nueces County. Parade starts at 11am. The Parade Judges Float will open the parade followed a few minutes later by color guard and Mardi Gras themed floats in different divisions like Float, Jeep and Golf Cart. Many colorful characters enter the parade making it a unique activity for friends and family.Visit http://barefootmardigras.com
(© 2017 KIII)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs