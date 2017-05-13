Sandcastle run helps children with diabetes attend for summer camp

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The second annual Sandcastle Run took place on Saturday.

Runners met up at Bob Hall Pier to enjoy some friendly competition but also raise money for good cause.

Funds raised will help children with diabetes be able to attend summer camp.

Every runner's entry fee and sponsorships stay right here in the Coastal Bend and go directly to the American Diabetes Association's Camp Sandcastle.

Race organizer and Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney said "Were it not for this Sandcastle Run and the great efforts by those working with the American Diabetes Association, many young people with Diabetes would not be able to attend summer camp".>

