Sandcastle sculpting lessons for the family

All proceeds go to benefit Youth Odyssey.

Steven Cavazos, KIII 7:59 AM. CDT July 19, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS - Port Aransas's "Sandcastle Guy", Mark Landrum will be sharing techniques with people for "Family Sandcastle Building Day".

The event will begin with a picnic starting at 11:45 A.M. at the beach on North Padre Island near Windward Drive.

Landrum will be teaching basic sandcastle building techniques that will help with team building.

The cost is $15 per family and all proceeds go to benefit the Youth Odyssey program which provides children with developmental tools .

This event is part of Summer Family Fun which is organized by St. Mark's Episcopal Church. People who are interested in attending should contact 361-994-0285 for more information. 

 

