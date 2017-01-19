KIII
Sandy Hook mother talks school safety in Corpus Christi

The mom of one of the victims from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting 4-years-ago was in Corpus Christi Thursday to talk about school safety.

Alissa Parker was the keynote speaker at the Coastal Bend Violence Prevention, Preparedness and Response Symposium. Alissa's daughter Emily was one of 20 children killed by a gunman back in 2012. 
 
Alissa Parker was the keynote speaker at the Coastal Bend Violence Prevention, Preparedness and Response Symposium. Alissa's daughter Emily was one of 20 children killed by a gunman back in 2012.
 
She told the crowd her community never thought they'd experience that type of violence and tragedy. She warned everyone to step up their security measures at schools. 
 

