Sarita checkpoint renamed after fallen Border Patrol agent

SARITA (KIII NEWS) - An announcement was made Wednesday in Washington D.C. to rename a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint after a fallen agent.

Agent Javier Vegas Jr. passed away in August of 2014 when he was fishing in Raymondville, Texas. Vegas was murdered while protecting his family from two armed robbers who were suspected of having ties to transnational organized crime.

The U.S. House of Representatives named the Border Patrol checkpoint where Vegas was assigned, along Highway 77 North in Sarita, Texas, after Vegas to honor his service.

