Saturday's Rock'n'Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Coastal Bend Blood Center is hosting the annual Rock'n'Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Cavender's Boot City.

Live music will be provided by bands and donors have the chance to win several door prizes.

Organizers said it is difficult to receive blood donations in the summer because 30-percent of donors are high school students. They said blood donations are in more demand now thanks to a recent spike in patients.

If you can't make it to Saturday's event you can head to the Coastal Bend Blood Center and make your donation there.

