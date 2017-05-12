Save the Date for the 2017 Hire Me Job Fair

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Attend this year's Free "Hire Me" Job Fair on Friday May 19th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Del Mar College Economic Development Center.

This event is hosted by Del Mar College and the Coastal Bend Society of Human Resource Management.

Employers who are interested in participating can still purchase a booth. Sponsors are also still needed.

For more information, call 361-698-1966.

