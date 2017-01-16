KIII
Say "Hello" to the new Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show queen

This weekend a new Queen was crowned at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:17 AM. CST January 16, 2017

CORPUS CHRISITI (KIIINEWS) - 14-year-old Reagan Hoelscher from Tuloso-Midway is this year's Queen of the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

