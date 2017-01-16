Close Say "Hello" to the new Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show queen This weekend a new Queen was crowned at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:17 AM. CST January 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISITI (KIIINEWS) - 14-year-old Reagan Hoelscher from Tuloso-Midway is this year's Queen of the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Upcoming Events at the Museum of Science and History Jan 16, 2017, 8:51 a.m. Say "Hello" to the new Nueces County Jr. Livestock… Jan 16, 2017, 8:17 a.m. Road closures and traffic delays Jan 16, 2017, 7:14 a.m.
