CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Valentine's Day proved to be a busy day at the Nueces County Courthouse as several couples proclaimed their love for each other by tying the knot.

Justice of the Peace Henry Santana presided over 10 weddings in his courtroom Tuesday. 3News was invited to sit in on a couple of them.

Santana said most people who want to get married on Valentine's Day do it so they will never forget their wedding anniversary, but there are lots of other unique reasons.

(© 2017 KIII)