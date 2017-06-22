SB 762 makes punishments for animal cruelty charges tougher

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In Texas, it use to be if you shot a dog you could get away with no jail time. Now that has changed thanks to a new bill.

Thanks to Texas' SB 762, shooting a dog or leaving them locked in a hot car will not go without punishment. Starting in September, if you torture, kill, poison, or cause a serious injury to an animal, you are going to jail in the Texas.

"Animals have lives and deserve respect," said Matt Manning of the Nueces County District Attorney's Office. "They are important to us and we have very hot summers here in Texas, and Nueces County in particular, and we have to be stewards for these animals that lives are affected."

Advocates of the bill hope that if the penalties are high, people will stop committing these types of crimes.

