SBA announces extended deadline for loan applicationc

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - During Tuesday's City Council meeting the Small Business Association announced that they would extend the deadline for receiving loan applications. Representatives of the federal agency announced that the extended deadline will now be November 24.

They also gave an update on progress in the area. "For applications received, we've received from Nueces County 27,854 which is up about a thousand or so from last week which is great. And total amount that has been loaned to businesses and homeowners and renters in Nueces County is 24 million which is up nearly 25 percent from last week."

Individuals can apply in person, online, or call their toll free number at 800-659-2955.



