SBA says nearly $30 million in loans given in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Almost $30 million in Small Business Administration loans have been handed out in Nueces County.

City Council received that information Tuesday from the SBA public information officer working in South Texas.

The deadline for submitting SBA loans is Nov. 24.

