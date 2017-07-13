Scheduled maintenance causes traffic delay Harbor Bridge

(Photo: Courtesy of TxDot)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Thursday is the last day for drainage repairs on the Harbor Bridge, weather permitting.

These repairs will require alternate lane closures during the day.

The closures are scheduled from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The work began Tuesday with the closure of two lanes on northbound Highway 181 on the south side of the bridge.

Once that work is completed, the project will switch to the west side of the bridge and two lanes of southbound Highway 181 will be closed on the south side of the bridge.

