Schlitterbahn Riverpark hosts Faith Day Bahn Bash this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Schlitterbahn Riverpark will be hosting the second annual Faith Day Bahn Bash this Saturday. The event invites Christian musicians from all over the Coastal Bend to perform at the park's Freedom Stage.

Church congregations in the area are invited to attend while enjoying some of the park's attractions. Discounted tickets can only purchased at through consignment.

For more information on where to purchase discounted tickets email agazin@schlitterbahn.com. Tickets are also available for purchase at schlitterbahn.com.

The event will begin at 11:00 A.M. and lasts until 5:45 P.M. For a list of future events visit http://www.schlitterbahn.com/corpus-christi/events

