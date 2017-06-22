Schlitterbahn Waterpark Aims To Break World Record

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Schlitterbahn Waterpark is offering free swimming lessons to the public Thursday in an effort to break the world Guinness World Record for the largest swimming class.

This will all be part of a worldwide event that is taking place in 25 countries.

Registration will take place till 8:30 this morning. All participants will have all day access to the park's ammenities.

The purpose of the lesson is to inform the public on water safety tips and why it's important for everyone to learn them at any age.

