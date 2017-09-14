School Districts from around the State help Rockport-Fulton High School adjust to new school year

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - High Schools from outside of the coastal bend reached out to Rockport-Fulton High School both on the field and in the classroom.

On Thursday, Gregory-Portland High School honored students from Rockport-Fulton by holding a joint pep rally in the wildcat gym.

The Wildcat Band even played the Rockport Fulton Sight Song. But a couple of hours up North The Seguin High School Band played the same tune of Green and Gold.

"They offered to play our school song and fight song at the game an I took the music out there and it should be ready to go on Friday," Wildcat Band Director Dr. William Ricketts said.

Out of 200 that are in the matador band, 150 volunteered to play for the pirates game against Leander Glen on Friday.

"It's not something you are required to do but something that's a good feeling because they literally have nothing left and this is something big," seguin Senior Stephanie Clark said.

Rickett said he was humbled and grateful.

"The children were just ecstatic on what can we do to help your kids in Rockport and we just really feel for them," Ricketts said.

"I know If I was in that position and I wouldn't be able to go and support my football team, that I'd want somebody else to," Seguin senior Genesis Weitman said.

Wylie High School, over 400 miles away outside of Dallas, will send three charter school busses of students to cheer for Rockport-Fulton at next weeks game against Tuloso Midway High School.

"t's amazing from around the state the help we've gotten from different high schools across the state," Rockport fulton High School Athletic Director Jay Seibert said.

Aso called the pirates, Wlie students will send over 500 letters of support and are raising money for Rockport-Fulton by selling T-shirt starring the pirate from each high school.

Ricketts expects to have all of his band members back by the Tuloso Midway game.

"Maybe we can play for them and show them our gratitude," Ricketts said. "For what they've done for us."

The kindness and support from around the lone star state proved, even in the hardest of times, friday night lights will continue to be a Texas tradition.

