School officials in Alice warn parents of new internet prank

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - In Jim Wells county.

A once popular prank could mean serious discipline for students at Alice High School.

School officials are warning parents to talk with their teens about the possibility of strict discipline for "pantsing."

The prank involves one student pulling down another's pants in front of faculty and staff. In some cases even the underwear is pulled.

Administrators say being caught doing this prank can lead to suspension or being sent to alternative education program placement.

