Science and History Museum Celebrates Chisholm Trail

KIII 12:01 PM. CST February 11, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail Saturday. In 1867 the trail was the iconic symbol of cowboy culture, from Texas to Kansas.

