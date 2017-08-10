Screenplay contest features local locations

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An aspiring filmmaker is getting a chance to see her film made courtesy of a contest right here in Corpus Christi. This contest was called the "Location Is Everything Short Script Competition". It was put on by the Corpus Christi Film Commission and a production company out of Austin called Production For Use.

The competition featured screenplay submissions from all over the Country. The only stipulation - the scripts had to feature locations here in Corpus Christi. Tracee Beebe, a writer out of Austin, won the contest.

© 2017 KIII-TV