KIII
Close

Screenplay contest features local locations

An aspiring filmmaker is getting a chance to see her film made courtesy of a contest right here in Corpus Christi.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:09 PM. CDT August 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An aspiring filmmaker is getting a chance to see her film made courtesy of a contest right here in Corpus Christi. This contest was called the "Location Is Everything Short Script Competition". It was put on by the Corpus Christi Film Commission and a production company out of Austin called Production For Use. 
 
The competition featured screenplay submissions from all over the Country. The only stipulation - the scripts had to feature locations here in Corpus Christi.  Tracee Beebe, a writer out of Austin, won the contest. 
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories