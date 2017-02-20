Sea Turtles Face Growing Threat

(KIII) CORPUS CHRISTI - Green Sea Turtles are facing a threat called Fibropapillomatosis (FP). The virus causes tumors to appear in and around the body of turtles. The Texas Sea Life Center is currently treating 49 turtles that are carrying the FP virus.

Amanda Terry, Director of Rehabilitation at the center says that "two thirds to a half" more turtles have been seen with FP compared to last year.

Each turtle must undergo a surgery to remove the tumors on their body. The process costs up to $200 per turtle and may take up to two hours to complete.

The Sea Life Center is a non-profit organization and relies on grants to help rehabilitate marine life.

Contact texassealifecenter@gmail.com if you'd like to find out how you can help or visit texassealifecenter.org.

