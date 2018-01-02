Sea World crew rescuing cold-stunned turtles in Coastal Bend waters

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A crew from Sea World brought a boat down from San Antonio to help rescue cold-stunned sea turtles in the back bays of Corpus Christi Tuesday.

As temperatures drop, sea turtles that are stuck in shallower waters tend to become cold-stunned and drift. With the freezing temperatures that moved into the Coastal Bend this week, there are many cold-stunned turtles out there.

As of around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Sea World crew had already rescued dozens of cold-stunned turtles.

