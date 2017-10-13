SeaFair 2017-A Time of Healing

Make sure to head out to Rockport this weekend to enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, and plenty of great food! SeaFair 2017 will be a special year as folks will be able to heal together after Hurricane Harvey hit our coastal bend.

For a list of SeaFair's full schedule click here.

