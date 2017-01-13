KIII
Seafood Wars at the Texas State Aquarium

The Texas State Aquarium is hosting their Seafood War competition to help promote eating sustainable foods.

KIII 8:55 AM. CST January 13, 2017

The Texas State Aquarium will be giving families an educational treat this Tuesday, January 31st. Tickets for Seafood Wars will sell out quickly, be sure to go https://tickets.texasstateaquarium.org/#/SpecialEvents to get yours.

Also Dollar Day will be this Monday, January 16 from 9am-5pm and for just $1 per person you can visit all the indoor and outdoor exhibits. Parking will be included, and children under two are free. 

