Sean Strawbridge becomes new Port of Corpus Christi CEO

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Port of Corpus Christi welcomed Sean Strawbridge as their new CEO on Monday, and he expects to see the Port double in size over the next decade.

Strawbridge had been the number two man in charge at the Port and replaced John Larue, who will stay on as a senior advisor. Strawbridge came to the Coastal Bend from the Port of Long Beach in California and said he is ready to take on new challenges in Corpus Christi.

"We don't want to overbuild. We don't want to over-invest. We want to put in the right amount of infrastructure to support the right amount of market conditions. All of our signals right now continue to show growth, even doubling the size of the Port of Corpus Christi over the next decade," Strawbridge said.

Billions of dollars are already being poured into the ship channel area, which Strawbridge said will mean increased security and a solid plan to make sure they are prepared for any emergency such as another hurricane.

