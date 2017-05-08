Search resumes for missing fisherman in Copano Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The search for a fisherman reported missing out of the Copano Bay in Rockport is set to begin first thing this morning.

53-year old Kevin Ferrel was reported missing Saturday afternoon. A witness says they say his boat in the bay with the engine still running and fishing equipment still inside.

Boaters in the area have been signaled by a marine broadcast to be on the lookout for Ferrel.

Members with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas Game Wardens are aiding in the search.

