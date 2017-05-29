Seaside Memorial hosts Memorial Day event

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A solemn remembrance took place Monday afternoon at Seaside Memorial Cemetery as hundreds gathered to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Every branch of the military was recognized at the event, and area veterans and current servicemen and women were on hand.
This is the 23rd year that Seaside Memorial Cemetery has held the event.
