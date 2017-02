CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 2nd annual Puppy Bowl was held on Sunday.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society set up at the Executive Surf Club for some fun puppy play and adoption drive.

Puppy Bowl fans said this was better than the big game.

If you are still interested in adopting an animal, visit The Gulf Coast Humane Society's website by clicking the link below.

